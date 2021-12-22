Family of West Valley cyclist killed in hit and run wants justice

GLENDALE, AZ — Losing a loved one and searching for justice. ABC15 spoke Tuesday with the family of a man killed in a hit and run while riding his bike in Glendale.

The Owan family, like many others, is close, protective, and supportive of each other.

Things will be different this holiday, with a huge part of the Owan family gone.

"Chris was a kind, gentle and caring soul. He was a hard-working soul," said Mariane Owan, Chris’ mother.

The family's best memory of Chris is his dancing. This holiday season they won't see it.

A driver hit Chris, on Sunday, as he rode his bike to work.

"Someone just struck him and left him on the side of the road. We need the public's help to find who this is. We want to find the person who killed our son,” said Rod Owan Chris’ father.

Chris' sister, Caity Hansen, talked to him on the phone minutes before a driver knocked Chris and his bike to the ground and took off.

The Owan family says he made it through his 16-mile bus ride and was set to do his five-mile bike ride into work. The spot where he was hit, on Northern Avenue near Reems Road, is less than a mile from his job.

"When I did not hear from him, that he had gotten to work, I knew something was wrong,” said Hansen.

Hansen said her brother planned to call her.

"He told me he loved me. He hasn't said that to me in a long time,” added Hansen. "So, now looking back, I feel that was such a blessing that he called me that day."

Investigators are looking for a 2017 or 2018 blue Ford Fusion which may have extensive damage on its front and passenger sides.

The Owan family wants accountability for the driver and justice for Chris.

"Whether it is an accident or not, it is so not okay to leave someone on the side of the road to die alone whether they die immediately or die later. It's just really hard to deal with,” said Cassy Calkins, Chris’ sister.

Glendale police want anyone with information about the accident to call them at (602) 876-1011.