GLENDALE, AZ - A crash on Loop 101 in the west Valley left one person dead around 4 a.m. Friday.

Arizona Department of Transportation cameras showed one vehicle with serious damage off the ramp at Indian School Road along southbound L-101.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed the collision involved a fatality.

DPS says the Indian School Road ramp will be shut down for the investigation. Check current traffic conditions here.

No other information has been released.