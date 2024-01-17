Deer Valley Unified marks 100th day of school

GLENDALE, AZ — It’s a big day in the state of education, at least for some school districts, as they mark their 100th day. It’s a day that also determines a district’s future.

It wasn’t a typical Tuesday morning for Highland Lakes Elementary students. A group of first graders dressed up as 100-year-olds and spent the morning with residents at the Inspira Retirement Center as they celebrated the 100 day of school in the Deer Valley Unified School District.

“I think it is very uplifting to see children that are growing and developing. I thought some of their outfits were hilarious,” said Judith Farrington, a resident of Inspira.

While it lifted the spirits of those who live at Inspira, kids get to have a little more fun celebrating outside of the classroom. First graders were able to show off all they’ve learned up until this day.

“We've been learning how to read and how to spell really hard words,” said Olivia Ellis, a first grader.

The 100th day means the school year is a little more than halfway over. Teachers say they’ve seen a lot of change in their kids as they continue through the year.

“It's really exciting to watch the kids grow and learn. By the time they leave us in 80 days, they're totally different children than what we had when we first got them the first day of school,” said Emily Burtis, a first-grade teacher at Highland Lakes Elementary.

As the kids celebrate a big milestone, it’s also a big day for school districts.

“We get funded for the number of students that we have enrolled on the 100th day,” said Mark Anderson, the principal of Highland Lakes Elementary. He added that there was a headcount of enrolled students on that day.

While the future of districts and their funding has yet to be determined, the kids are looking at what else they can accomplish moving forward.