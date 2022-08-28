City of Glendale, 'Save Murphy Park' task force work together after park design confusion

GLENDALE — The City of Glendale is planning a nearly $70 million renovation to its buildings and other amenities in downtown.

Vice Mayor Jamie Aldama said these renovations are much needed. It includes revamping the city hall building inside and out, the chamber, the amphitheater, adding a parking garage and fixing up Murphy Park.

It’s the plans for the latter that concerned community member Lorraine Zomok.

Early ideas of a $4.5 million revamp of Murphy Park showed a xeriscape landscape design that caused Zomok and others to join in worry.

“When we saw more of a concept of xeriscape versus green lush trees, which parks should absolutely be, we began to form this task force,” Zomok said.

While she says a revamp is needed for the city building, she wanted to ensure the park would be preserved and renovated correctly. Murphy Park is a staple to her and many others.

“I not only came here as a child. I brought my children here and now my grandchildren come here. I walk my dogs here,” she continued. “This park is a part of our heart. It’s where we gather with family and friends, and we’re so committed to making sure this park remains for many, many more generations.”

Vice Mayor Aldama says people were “rightfully” concerned about losing the trees. However, he clarified that those designs were only conceptual. Those are not the ideas moving forward and there will be trees at Murphy Park. He says a few trees will be removed because they’re diseased, according to reports from arborists the city hired.

“With all construction, we do lose something. But we’re not going to lose our charm, we’re not going to lose the history of downtown Glendale. Murphy Park needs new sidewalks, it needs restrooms, it needs amenities. It needs some modernization,” Aldama said. “We really want to keep this park the way it is, the way you see it now.”

The city, specifically Aldama, will be working more closely with community members and communicate with them on the projects in the next several months and years. That is something Zomok had asked for.

“I believe now that through the work of the task force, active listening and communication that we have the commitment from our city leadership to continue keeping the park green,” Zomok said.

The projects should be finished in 2025. It will cost $39.8 million for the city hall project, $4.1 million for the chambers, $10.5 million for the amphitheater and $2.8 million for a parking structure. The city says the money to pay for the projects will come from general funds, bonds and American Rescue Plan money.