Bus crashes into home near 67th and Peoria avenues

GLENDALE, AZ — A red-light runner reportedly caused a crash that sent a Valley Metro bus through a backyard wall and into a home in Glendale Tuesday night.

Police say the crash occurred near 67th and Peoria avenues when a sedan went through a red light and collided with a city bus.

The collision caused the bus driver to lose control and crash into a property on the south side of the intersection.

Police say no one inside the home was hurt, but the crash caused "extensive damage."

The driver of the bus and the sedan were taken to hospitals to be checked out. They are both expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

This was the first of two crashes overnight that ended with vehicles into homes. The second crash, near 31st and Southern avenues, left someone in a home dead, according to information from the scene.