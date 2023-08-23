Man dead after car crashes into Phoenix home, family says

PHOENIX — Officials say one person has died after a car crashed into a Phoenix home overnight.

The crash happened near 31st and Southern avenues around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Video from the scene showed a vehicle crashed through the front of a home, coming to a stop in a bedroom. A man in the home was struck by the car and died from his injuries, family told ABC15 at the scene.

The man was reportedly sleeping alone downstairs at the time of the crash, while the rest of the family was upstairs.

The driver of the vehicle was detained by police, and the investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

This was the second Valley crash involving a vehicle into a home overnight.

The first crash occurred in Glendale, resulting in a city bus crashing through a backyard wall and home. No one was seriously hurt in that crash.