Authorities responding to reports of bomb threat at Luke Air Force Base

GLENDALE, AZ — Officials are responding to a possible bomb threat at Luke Air Force Base Thursday night.

The 56th Fighter Wing Security Forces say they are responding to reports of a bomb threat at the South Gate on Litchfield Avenue.

Authorities say to avoid the area as they investigate and the threat is contained.

56th Fighter Wing Security Forces is currently responding to reports of a bomb threat at the South Gate on Litchfield Ave. We ask everyone to avoid this area until the threat has been contained. Further updates will be published on our social media platforms. — Luke Air Force Base (@LukeAFB) July 2, 2021

This is a developing situation, stay with ABC15 for the latest information.