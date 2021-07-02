Watch
Authorities responding to reports of bomb threat at Luke Air Force Base

Luke Air Force Base/Facebook
Luke Air Force Base
Posted at 8:47 PM, Jul 01, 2021
GLENDALE, AZ — Officials are responding to a possible bomb threat at Luke Air Force Base Thursday night.

The 56th Fighter Wing Security Forces say they are responding to reports of a bomb threat at the South Gate on Litchfield Avenue.

Authorities say to avoid the area as they investigate and the threat is contained.

This is a developing situation, stay with ABC15 for the latest information.

