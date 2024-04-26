Arrest made 8 years after deadly shooting of Glendale man, police say

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police say an arrest has been made eight years after the shooting of a husband and father who was found dead in his family's apartment.

Police announced Thursday that Joseph Adam Keller was arrested in connection to the homicide that happened on April 22, 2016.

Eight years ago, officers were called to an apartment complex near 57th Avenue and Camelback Road for reports of an “unknown trouble.” When officers arrived, they found the victim, Jose Sanchez, in his kitchen with two gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the apartment had been ransacked.

Four men with stolen electronics were reportedly seen running from the area and into a uniquely painted Dodge Avenger, which was seen on surveillance video leaving the parking lot.

ABC15 talked with the victim’s family in 2017, who said Sanchez liked to make people smile and didn’t have enemies.

Family of murder victim asking for public's help

“Jose was kind, and loving, and funny, hardworking, and he didn’t deserve this. We just want justice for him. Somebody knows something,” a family member said.

“Jose was such a terrific man, and such a giving person,” said Jennie Perez, Sanchez’s sister-in-law.

After putting out a call to the public for help, officials received a call from someone who recognized the suspect vehicle as their daughter’s. They said she had been dating someone named Joseph Keller at the time of the homicide.

Police questioned Keller in 2016, again in 2021, when he was serving time in a prison in Florence for an unrelated matter, and again in 2023.

He was ultimately arrested on Thursday on first-degree murder and armed robbery charges.

Keller had previously served two terms in prison, police say.

Arizona Department of Corrections records show his previous sentences involved charges related to discharging firearms, fraud and organized retail theft.

The investigation into other possible suspects is ongoing, according to police records.