Arizona couple gets married at Taylor Swift's 'Eras' concert tour kickoff in Glendale

It’s a love story, baby, just say, ‘I do!’

An Arizona couple tied the knot last weekend at Taylor Swift’s “Eras” concert tour kickoff.

While many Swifties were wearing sparkles and their best Taylor-themed outfits to the highly anticipated show, Max and Rene were dressed for their own occasion.

Video posted on social media showed the couple saying their vows and getting married at State Farm Stadium during the concert. Their special moment has now been seen by millions of people online.

“I feel like it's everyone's dream to have their favorite artist sing to them during their first dance,” Rene Hurtado said Thursday morning on ABC’s Good Morning America.

The groom, Max Bochman, told GMA that while he’s not a fan of being the center of attention, he knew how excited his bride would be and that it would be a good way to make her happy.

“I think I was a little naive at how much attention it was actually going to get,” Bochman said.

“The crowd around us was so nice…we really felt, like, the love,” Hurtado said.

The newlyweds also got a special wedding gift at the show: someone from the tour gave them a guitar pick from the show.

RELATED STORIES: Valley girl given Taylor Swift's hat looks to spread kindness