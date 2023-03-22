Valley girl given Taylor Swift's hat looks to spread kindness

Of the 70,000 people who filled State Farm Stadium last Friday for the kick-off of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Eva Fose was able to get a one-of-a-kind souvenir she won’t soon forget.

Sitting in row 22 on the floor for the over three-hour show which included over 40 songs, Eva said she saw her dad talking to someone.

Moments later, the nine-year-old was whisked to the front of the stage for the start of the song, ’22.’

Eva said she thought she was in trouble at that moment. Instead, she would become the brief focus of one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year.

Video of the moment caught by her father shows Swift walking down the vertical stage while singing ‘22’ then take off her black hat and giving it right to Eva.

“I’m very excited. I’m still shocked even though it happened on Friday. I’m just like… my mind is blown,” said Eva.

That hat, which includes Swift's signatures on the inside brim, now lives somewhere between her bunk bed and her karaoke machine in her room in Phoenix.

She said she was able to collect falling confetti with the hat.

Her next concert will be hard to top as Eva said Friday night’s show was her first-ever concert. The tickets were secured by her father as a Christmas gift.

Before she got the hat nine-year-old said she loved Taylor Swift’s kindness and encouragement in her music.

Eva hopes to continue that in her everyday life – especially when wearing her hat.