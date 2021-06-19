APS customers in Glendale experiencing power outage amid heat wave

GLENDALE, AZ — APS says over 1,300 customers in Glendale are experiencing power outages Friday night.
According to the APS outage map, the power outage was reported around 3 p.m. and is impacting 1,360 residents from 59th Avenue To Wahalla Lane and 63rd Drive to 51st Drive.
APS says the cause of the outage is due to service interruption to a major power line.
Power is expected to be restored by 6:30 p.m., officials said.
The power outage comes as Phoenix reached a high of 117 degrees, breaking a record previously set at 115 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
#PhxTraffic #Traffic Due to large power outages avoid the areas of 59-67th Ave from Cholla-Cactus & 51-67th Ave from Bell- North of the Loop 101. Treat all non working traffic signals like a 4way stop 🛑 If you are experiencing a medical emergency due to the heat please call 911 pic.twitter.com/uOFI08iCm2— Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) June 18, 2021