APS customers in Glendale experiencing power outage amid heat wave

GLENDALE, AZ — APS says over 1,300 customers in Glendale are experiencing power outages Friday night.

According to the APS outage map, the power outage was reported around 3 p.m. and is impacting 1,360 residents from 59th Avenue To Wahalla Lane and 63rd Drive to 51st Drive.

APS says the cause of the outage is due to service interruption to a major power line.

Power is expected to be restored by 6:30 p.m., officials said.

The power outage comes as Phoenix reached a high of 117 degrees, breaking a record previously set at 115 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.