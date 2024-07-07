Watch Now
16 people out of their homes after apartment fire near 59th and Olive avenues in Glendale

Six apartments were impacted by the fire
Posted at 1:17 PM, Jul 07, 2024

GLENDALE, AZ — Sixteen people are out of their homes after an apartment fire Sunday morning in Glendale.

Glendale fire officials say they were called to the area near 59th and Olive avenues just after 10 a.m. for reports of a fire.

They arrived to find a two-story apartment building on fire.

The blaze was quickly upgraded to second-alarm to bring in more manpower.

All told, six apartments were involved in the fire.

Fire officials did not say if anyone was hurt in the blaze.

It's not yet clear what started the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

