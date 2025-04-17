14-year-old student detained amid potential school shooting threat in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police say a 14-year-old student was detained on Tuesday after a staff member alerted an Independence High School resource officer about a possible shooting threat.

Police say the staff member reported the student had been researching mass shootings, including the 2019 Walmart shooting in El Paso, Texas and the Uvalde school shooting in 2022.

"He was specific when it came to explaining which school shootings or which mass shootings he researched," a Glendale police spokesperson said. "The Uvalde school shooting was one of them, as well as the El Paso Walmart shooting."

Officials say the student had been upset after a female classmate rejected his romantic advances.

"He did mention that he liked the girl and that the girl didn't feel the same way towards him, so that made him, you know, sad and made him upset," police said.

The girl’s father, who, for privacy reasons, we are calling Mark, said he’s still shaken, but incredibly thankful someone came forward.

"I don't know who was the one [who] actually reported it to the staff there at school," Mark said. "But that person to me is a hero because they stopped a major tragedy that could have happened."

Police say no weapons were found at the student’s home, but the student told them he planned to get access to guns by befriending gang members.

"Oh my God, you know... I'm so grateful that this kid didn't have possession of a gun and took my daughter's life," Mark said.

Mark says his fear hasn’t faded.

"A coworker said 'Thank God you're not planning your daughter's funeral today,'" he recalled. "And so that sat—I sat on my chair and that really—it was like a slap, wake-up call."

While no charges have been filed, Glendale police say the investigation is ongoing. They’re urging parents to stay alert and involved.

"Communicating with your children, communicating with your students, just talking about the harsh reality that this is, right, this does happen... and whenever something suspicious, alarming or concerning comes up, you have to report it," the officer said.

The Glendale Union High School District shared the following statement with ABC15 on the incident:

"In accordance with our safety procedures, a school made a report to Glendale PD after a student made statements that were concerning. While we involved the police, no charges were filed and there was nothing criminal about the statements the student made.

While we cannot share details regarding individual student discipline, we can confirm that the school and district follow established protocols in these situations, which include notifying law enforcement. This situation was handled following those protocols."