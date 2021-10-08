10 years later: Jhessye Shockley has never been found

Next week marks ten years since Jhessye Shockley, 5, vanished in Glendale and was never found by authorities.

Jerice Hunter called police on October 11, 2011 saying her daughter, Jhessye, was missing.

However, after inconsistencies in Hunter’s story about what happened to Shockley nearly a year after her disappearance, police arrested the mother. Police say Hunter placed Shockley's body in a dumpster after killing her.

Back in 2011, police spent three months looking for Shockley’s body in a landfill, but one was never recovered.

Hunter was convicted in her presumed death back in 2015 and is currently serving a life sentence.

ABC15 speaking with Shockley’s cousin Thursday night about the ten year anniversary, “I believe Glendale police got it right,” said Lisa Vance, “I think the correct person is in prison.”

Vance says they miss Shockley every day for the past ten years, but they believe she is in Heaven.