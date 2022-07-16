Woman hurt in deadly El Mirage crash sends message to good Samaritan

EL MIRAGE, AZ — The woman driving the car involved in a deadly head-on crash in El Mirage continues her path to recovery over one week later.

Maggie Suggs was driving 11-year-old Arianna Gannon and her two sisters when a pickup truck veered across the median near El Mirage Road and Olive Avenue and hit the car the four of them were in.

11-year-old Gannon did not survive the crash. Her two sisters are still recovering. Suggs is still rehabilitating.

"So, they are teaching her how to move around. You know they still have her arm wrapped in a sling,” said Suggs’ sister Anita Ramirez.

Ramirez tells ABC15 her sister is carrying a lot of emotional weight including guilt.

All of that changed Friday, Ramirez says, when Gannon’s parents visited the hospital.

"They are such amazing people. They thought enough to speak with her, so she could release the heaviness she had from driving the car,” added Ramirez.

Ramirez believes her older sister fears losing her independence.

“Everyone who knows her, knows she is outgoing, talkative, [always] laughing, helpful and always like let’s do it, let’s do it. I think it is going to be hard for her to tone back,” added Ramirez.

Sugg’s family expects a long road recovery physically and emotionally.

But, Ramirez says, she feels hopeful thanks to the actions of a stranger the day of the crash.

"I normally don't answer calls from number I don't know because of all of the scam people. But, it was after six and I thought, maybe this is not a scam person,” added Ramirez.

She answered, heard a woman talking and mumbling about her sister.

"I am like, 'What are you talking about? Why are you calling me for my sister?' She's like, 'You should know your sister was in a really bad accident and someone got ejected.' I am like, 'OK, where is she?'” said Ramirez.

She found her sister at the crash site, on El Mirage Road near Olive Avenue.

As for the woman who called her, she's not sure who it was.

"I honestly don't know her name. I think it is Marlene. I think it was Marlene. The day was so crazy. I don't remember.."

All she recalls is that her name started with an 'M'.

“I’ve tried reaching out and got no response. I understand if you don’t want to be known, but we are forever grateful for you taking the time be there with her,” added Ramirez.

"She did not leave my side. She held my head up while I was out of the car, so I would not be dangling out of the car. She sat with me until the paramedics took over. I really wish we could find out who she is, so we can thank her,” said crash victim Maggie Suggs.