11-year-old girl killed, multiple critically injured in head-on crash

EL MIRAGE — An 11-year-old girl was killed and three other people were critically injured in a head-on crash Wednesday evening near El Mirage Road and Olive Avenue.

An adult and two other minors were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officials.

The crash involved two vehicles and happened around 6:40 p.m.

Fire officials say six people total were involved in the crash, but two did not require hospitalization.

The exact ages and identities have not yet been released.

El Mirage Road has been closed in both northbound and southbound directions due to the crash. Police say they expect the road to be closed for at least five hours.

The crash is currently under investigation.