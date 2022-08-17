Police release bodycam video of El Mirage school confrontation

EL MIRAGE, AZ — El Mirage police have released footage showing a confrontation outside of a locked-down elementary school last week.

On Friday morning, the El Mirage Police Department received reports of a suspicious person on campus, possibly with a gun at the school near Grand Avenue and Thompson Ranch Road. Police say the man attempted to get on campus but never gained access to the building and left before officers arrived.

During the lockdown at the school, several parents became distraught and attempted to go into the school in order to find their children, according to El Mirage PD.

Police say they attempted to communicate with the parents and calm them down but at least three continued to try to force their way into the school.

Police say they then used a Taser on two of those adults. One of them was also armed with a gun.

One adult was hospitalized from injuries from the Taser.

A six-minute-long video edited by the police department shows officers initially arriving at the school to search for the suspect.

Guardians began arriving at the school looking for answers about the situation. Those interactions then turned more hostile, according to the edited video released by the department.

Video later shows a scuffle break out between numerous people outside of the school and law enforcement.

All three adults will face charges for pushing officers and attempting to enter the school while it was on lockdown, announced El Mirage PD.

The parent that was armed will also be charged for having a weapon on campus.

While police say families were distraught, families ABC 15 spoke with say police used excessive force in their response and should’ve handled the scene better.

The police department has not yet released raw body camera footage of the situation.

Police say the incident is still under investigation and "additional charges are pending."