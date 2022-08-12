Watch Now
NewsWest Valley NewsEl Mirage News

Actions

Lockdown lifted at Thompson Ranch Elementary in El Mirage after suspicious package

It is unclear what led up to the lockdown
Thompson Ranch Elementary School in El Mirage is reported to have an active situation.
Thompson Ranch police situation.png
Posted at 11:32 AM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 15:31:21-04

EL MIRAGE, AZ — A lockdown has been lifted at Thompson Ranch Elementary School in El Mirage after a suspicious package was found.

On Friday morning the El Mirage Police Department received reports of a suspicious person on campus.

Thompson Ranch Elementary School

When officers arrived they did not locate a person but did find a package.

At that point, all students were evacuated from the school as a precaution.

A couple of hours later police determined there was no threat and the lockdown was lifted.

Children are being united with their parents, however, police officials tell parents to not come to the school at this point.

Watch live video of the school in the player below.

Video from AIR15 showed individuals outside classrooms. An individual on a stretcher was seen being taken to an ambulance, but police have not given a reason.

Multiple police vehicle were also seen outside the school during the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!