Lockdown lifted at Thompson Ranch Elementary in El Mirage after suspicious package

EL MIRAGE, AZ — A lockdown has been lifted at Thompson Ranch Elementary School in El Mirage after a suspicious package was found.

On Friday morning the El Mirage Police Department received reports of a suspicious person on campus.

When officers arrived they did not locate a person but did find a package.

At that point, all students were evacuated from the school as a precaution.

A couple of hours later police determined there was no threat and the lockdown was lifted.

Children are being united with their parents, however, police officials tell parents to not come to the school at this point.

Video from AIR15 showed individuals outside classrooms. An individual on a stretcher was seen being taken to an ambulance, but police have not given a reason.

Multiple police vehicle were also seen outside the school during the investigation.