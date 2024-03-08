Multiple arrests in large-scale crime bust in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ — Several people have been arrested in a large-scale crime bust throughout the El Mirage area.

Beginning in 2022, the El Mirage Police Department investigated an organization alleged to be involved in theft, trafficking in stolen property, and drug sales.

The investigation consisted of hundreds of hours of surveillance and was eventually tied to an ongoing investigation by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, which involved stolen property and home burglaries.

In May of 2022, both agencies served three warrants which resulted in the arrest of 10 suspects and the seizure of more than 200 items of evidence, including stolen vehicles.

During follow-up investigations through 2023, additional suspects were arrested and numerous crimes committed by the group were uncovered, according to El Mirage PD.

The crimes include money laundering, conducting an illegal enterprise, trafficking in stolen property, and drug sales.

Through further investigations, police identified Craig Wood as the organizer and leader of the illegal enterprise. On Tuesday, March 5, 2024, both agencies and the Street Gang Task Force arrested several group members, including Wood who was operating a stolen motorcycle at the time of his arrest.

“This criminal group worked collectively to commit theft, sell stolen property, sell illegal drugs, or trade illegal drugs for stolen property,” said El Mirage Police Chief Paul Marzocca. “Many of our community members have been victimized by these criminals, and I am proud of the diligent work of my officers and the MCSO detectives. This investigation required an immense amount of follow-up and review of financial records and evidence to prove money laundering, drug sales, and theft. Undoubtedly our effort improved the neighborhood quality of life in our community.”