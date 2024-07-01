Four teenagers arrested in connection to El Mirage shooting death of 15-year-old boy

EL MIRAGE, AZ — Four teenagers were taken into custody in connection to the late April shooting death of a 15-year-old boy, according to El Mirage police.

On April 29 around 9 p.m., officials were called to the scene near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads where a 15-year-old boy was found outside a residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation into the incident revealed that 18-year-old Joey Hernandez-Silvas, 16-year-old Marcos Martinez, 17-year-old Fernando Avila, and 16-year-old Joshua Ochoa had allegedly planned to rob another individual in Surprise during a swap of handguns.

The teenagers reportedly did not locate the individual in Surprise, but learned that the handgun intended for a swap had already been traded with the 15-year-old.

Upon learning this, the group of teenagers planned to lure the 15-year-old into a neighborhood near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads to rob him of the handgun.

According to police, the 15-year-old attempted to turn and run and was shot.

All four were booked on first-degree murder, robbery, aggravated robbery, and conspiracy of aggravated robbery.