Juvenile shot, killed in El Mirage neighborhood Monday night

The shooting happened near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads
Posted at 6:48 AM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 09:48:26-04

EL MIRAGE, AZ — El Mirage police say an investigation is underway after a juvenile was shot and killed late Monday night.

The shooting occurred near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads just before 10 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive victim who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

El Mirage police have confirmed the victim is a "juvenile" but say they are not able to release any other details.

Officials did not say whether a suspect was identified or in custody in connection to the shooting.

ABC15 will stay on top of this story and report additional information as it comes into our newsroom.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

