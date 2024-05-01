Juvenile shot, killed in El Mirage neighborhood Monday night

EL MIRAGE, AZ — El Mirage police say an investigation is underway after a juvenile was shot and killed late Monday night.

The shooting occurred near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads just before 10 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive victim who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

El Mirage police have confirmed the victim is a "juvenile" but say they are not able to release any other details.

Officials did not say whether a suspect was identified or in custody in connection to the shooting.

