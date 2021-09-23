Dysart Unified School District approves boost in bus driver pay

Some school districts around the country are struggling to keep bus drivers, forcing the shutdown of some routes used to get kids to school. In an effort to keep bus drivers on the job, one West Valley school district is boosting driver pay.

Dysart Unified School District announced Thursday it is making a “significant increase” in bus driver pay and adding bonuses.

“The starting pay for a Dysart bus driver increased from $16.81 an hour to a tiered pay scale that starts at $20.00 an hour for those with zero to three years of experience. The rate increases to $21.00 for four to six years of experience, $22.00 for seven to ten years of experience and $23.00 for ten or more years of experience,” the district said, noting these rates are among the highest in the Valley.

In addition, current employees can receive a $500 bonus for recommending new employees that are hired and maintain employment.

The pay changes were approved at a Wednesday board meeting and will go into effect on Oct. 4.

The district says there are currently 18 unfilled bus-driver positions out of 106 total positions.

“When there aren’t enough drivers to cover all routes, buses must do turnaround runs, which can impact a students’ ability to get to school on time. Shortages also impact the availability of transportation for field trips and off campus athletic competitions,” a press release said.

Another West Valley school district, Peoria Unified School District, canceled 10 bus routes Thursday and Friday due to a shortage of drivers, officials say.