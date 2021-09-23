LIST: Peoria school bus routes canceled due to shortage of drivers

PEORIA, AZ — The Peoria Unified School District is canceling ten bus routes Thursday and Friday due to a shortage of drivers, officials say.
The schools that have bus routes that are impacted are:
-Sun Valley
-Sky View
-Zuni Hills
-Desert Harbor
-Paseo Verde
-Frontier
-Country Meadows
-Coyote Hills
-Pioneer
-Vistancia Elementary School
-Marshall Ranch Elementary School
-Ironwood High School
-Liberty High School
-Centennial High School
-Peoria High School
-Sunrise Mountain High School
Officials say the schools are working with the families to facilitate other means of transportation such as adjusting the drop-off or pick-up schedule in case families need to bring their children in early or having them stay later for pickup.
The district says schools may also offer the possibility of allowing a student to work virtually if they absolutely cannot get to school through any other means.