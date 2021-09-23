LIST: Peoria school bus routes canceled due to shortage of drivers

PEORIA, AZ — The Peoria Unified School District is canceling ten bus routes Thursday and Friday due to a shortage of drivers, officials say.

The schools that have bus routes that are impacted are:

-Sun Valley

-Sky View

-Zuni Hills

-Desert Harbor

-Paseo Verde

-Frontier

-Country Meadows

-Coyote Hills

-Pioneer

-Vistancia Elementary School

-Marshall Ranch Elementary School

-Ironwood High School

-Liberty High School

-Centennial High School

-Peoria High School

-Sunrise Mountain High School

Officials say the schools are working with the families to facilitate other means of transportation such as adjusting the drop-off or pick-up schedule in case families need to bring their children in early or having them stay later for pickup.

The district says schools may also offer the possibility of allowing a student to work virtually if they absolutely cannot get to school through any other means.