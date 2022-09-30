Northbound L-303 lanes reopen at Glendale Ave after crossover crash

A crossover crash has caused the Loop 303 northbound lanes to close at Glendale Avenue, according to Department of Public Safety officials.

Officials say a vehicle crossed from the southbound lanes to the northbound lanes, causing a multi-vehicle crash.

The extent of injuries are currently unknown, though DPS does say children were in at least one of the vehicles.

Both the north and southbound lanes were closed due to the crash, but both directions have since reopened. The Glendale Avenue northbound off-ramp remains closed.

UPDATE: All lanes are now open.



The Glendale Avenue northbound off-ramp, however, remains closed due to a crash.

