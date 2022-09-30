Watch Now
Northbound L-303 lanes reopen at Glendale Ave after crossover crash

Extent of injuries are currently unknown
Crash at Loop 303 and Glendale
Posted at 3:29 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 18:41:13-04

A crossover crash has caused the Loop 303 northbound lanes to close at Glendale Avenue, according to Department of Public Safety officials.

Officials say a vehicle crossed from the southbound lanes to the northbound lanes, causing a multi-vehicle crash.

The extent of injuries are currently unknown, though DPS does say children were in at least one of the vehicles.

Both the north and southbound lanes were closed due to the crash, but both directions have since reopened. The Glendale Avenue northbound off-ramp remains closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.

