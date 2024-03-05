Watch Now
Woman seen in possible abduction video at Buckeye gas station located safely, police say

Anyone with information is asked to contact police
Buckeye police are asking the public for help identifying two people involved in a possible abduction near I-10 and Watson Road last Friday.
Posted at 11:24 AM, Mar 05, 2024
BUCKEYE, AZ — After releasing a concerning surveillance video that garnered attention online nationwide, Buckeye police say they have safely located the apparent victim.

Last month, the Buckeye Police Department asked for help in identifying two people they said were involved in a possible abduction.

In the video from a Circle K gas station near Interstate 10 and Watson Road, a woman could be seen getting out of a vehicle before being grabbed and dragged back into the vehicle by the man who was driving.

Officials said Tuesday that the woman believed to be in the video has since been contacted by police and is not injured.

Police say it appears to have been a domestic violence incident.

Witnesses and anyone with direct knowledge of the incident are still urged to call the department's tip line at 623-349-6411.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, resources are available online and by phone or text.

The Arizona Department of Economic Security also offers a list of local resources.

