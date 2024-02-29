Buckeye police asking for public's help after possible abduction

BUCKEYE, AZ — The Buckeye Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people they say are involved in a possible abduction last week.

They say the incident took place on Friday at a gas station near I-10 and Watson Road.

Watch surveillance video of the possible abduction in the player above. WARNING: The video may be difficult to watch.

A woman is seen getting out of the vehicle and starts running toward the store.

The man driving the vehicle is then seen grabbing the woman and dragging her back into the vehicle.

After the incident, the car left the scene, getting on Watson Road towards the interstate.

Anyone with information is urged to call Buckeye police at 623-349-6411 or by submitting a tip online.