West Valley family, community mourning death of beloved Buckeye math teacher

BUCKEYE, AZ — A West Valley community is mourning, remembering a life that was lost too soon.

Many remember Kimball Clark as a funny, joyous man who would help anyone.

“He was the gel of the family. He was the one who would always crack a joke and tell a funny story,” said Brandon Clark, Kimball’s nephew.

Brandon saw Kimball more like an older brother rather than an uncle. He said he made many people feel special. You can see that with all the notes his students and school community left at his classroom at the Odyssey Institute after he had passed.

“He loved teaching, and it’s too bad he didn’t find that sooner because he really loved it,” said Bryan Clark, Kimball’s oldest brother.

On Thursday, September 28, Kimball was involved in a crash with a semi-truck near State Route 85 at Southern Avenue. The Clark Family tells ABC15 he was on his way to school.

“I’ll probably miss the most about him, the way he made you feel. He always puts a smile on your face. Every time I saw him, without a doubt,” Brandon said. “I wish I was more like him in that way, where I could be able to lift those who are down and he always did that.”

Kimball was one of seven siblings in the Clark family. Within his 48 years of life, his family said he made such a big impact. Both Bryan and Brandon said anyone Kimball met, he made them feel special, even the passengers he drove for rideshare.

“His character and the person he was came mainly from his faith in God and that he loved God and wanted to serve others,” Bryan said.

The GoFundMe his sister created to help raise money for funeral costs and Kimball’s wife and four children surpassed its goal within a few days. The community donated more than double the amount they asked for.

“Thank you for showing that little bit of return of love, and it really means a lot to us. It means a lot to his kids,” Bryan said.

The school released a statement Thursday morning:

"All of us at Odyssey Institute are in shock and deeply saddened by the loss of Kimball Clark. Mr. Clark brought a bright smile and happiness to all those that crossed his paths. He was a deeply loving and caring teacher and friend who would do anything for his scholars, his family, his friends and his colleagues. He will be missed deeply by all of us as he was and is an integral part of our TOPA family. We are grateful we had the opportunity to work with this amazing man and his family. Our Deepest condolences go out to his family during this difficult time.”