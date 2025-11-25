Wanted sex offender arrested, accused of harassing girl in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police say a wanted sex offender is back behind bars after allegedly harassing a 12-year-old girl in Buckeye last week.

According to police, a mother called to report that a man was harassing her daughter while she was walking to a school bus stop near Baseline and Pima roads on Friday, Nov. 21.

An employee at a nearby daycare center reportedly saw a man trying to talk to the girl, so the employee brought her into the daycare, where she could wait for the bus safely.

Police were able to identify a suspect, 48-year-old Adrian Villareal, who was wanted on an active warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

A responding officer located the suspect in the area, who ran into a nearby backyard.

Officers were involved in a short standoff with the suspect, who was then taken into custody. He was booked into jail on charges of harassment and trespassing, as well as the warrant.

"Thanks to a community that is vigilant and protective of our children, this suspect was quickly captured and prevented from causing further harm. We encourage everyone to be aware of your surroundings and call police to report suspicious activity," police said in a media release on Tuesday.