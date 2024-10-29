Verrado High School resource officer arrested on domestic violence charges

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police officials say a school resource officer was arrested by Goodyear police on Monday.

Officials say David Ellison was arrested on domestic violence-related charges against a family member.

"These allegations are troubling and do not align with our core values of integrity, safety, respect and compassion," Buckeye police said in a news release.

According to police, Officer Ellison was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations. Officials say "the school district was notified and assigned an officer to take over SRO duties at Verrado High School where Officer Ellison had served for more than a decade."

The Buckeye Police Department says they are cooperating with the criminal investigation that is being conducted by Goodyear police.

No other details have been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.