TIMELINE: Jesse Wilson disappearance in Buckeye, death investigation

BUCKEYE, AZ — Police are expected to give a "significant update" regarding the Jesse Wilson case on Tuesday morning, adding to a years-long investigation.

A massive search effort was launched in July 2016 after the 10-year-old boy was reported missing from his family's Buckeye home.

Nearly two years after disappearing, his remains were found in the Buckeye area, but no arrests were made.

"While this is not the outcome for which any of us had hoped, we want to stress that this is not the end of our investigation," Buckeye police said at the time.

Take a look at the timeline of events surrounding the disappearance of Wilson and what has happened since:

