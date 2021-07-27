Watch
John S. McCain III Elementary School named after the late senator opens in Buckeye

A new elementary school honoring late senator John McCain opened in Buckeye Tuesday.
Posted at 2:23 PM, Jul 27, 2021
BUCKEYE, AZ — An elementary school honoring the late Arizona Senator John McCain is now open to K-8 students.

John S. McCain III Elementary School opened Tuesday near Miller and Lower Buckeye Rd.

Cindy McCain, John's widow, helped cut the ribbon inside the school, officially welcoming students and staff.

Superintendent for the Buckeye Elementary School District Dr. Kristi Wilson says the school's design was a community effort, but Cindy McCain helped provide input.

"She's been able to help us establish what we are now calling the Mavericks and helped us with our school colors which are blue and gold which you can see prominently throughout the building," Wilson said.

Crews broke ground on the school late last year during the pandemic.

The first day of school is August 4.

