Parents, Education Association speak on Buckeye Elementary District superintendent overcompensation

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Nearly $2 million. That’s how much extra pay the Arizona Auditor General said the Buckeye Elementary School District Superintendent received in extra pay.

Just last week, former Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit against the school district and its Superintendent, Kristi Wilson, for overcompensation.

It stems from a report from the auditor in 2022, saying that Wilson was paid more than $1.7 million in additional compensation over the last five years. According to the lawsuit and the state audit, Wilson made about 100% more than the state’s three largest school district’s average compensation for its superintendents.

“Something has to change. I’m not sure if it’s the board that needs to change, she needs to go in my opinion,” Shannon Hiner, a mom of BESD students, said of Wilson.

Hiner is frustrated with the district and was shocked to find out about the lawsuit. She feels the pay for Wilson is not justified and feels her kids are not getting the education she believes they deserve. She is thinking about pulling her kids out of the district and wants to put them in a micro-school.

The lawsuit is demanding that Wilson returns all money that was “illegally paid.” Since the audit was released, the district has maintained that it does not agree with the findings.

“What we want is accountability for the entire system. So, 360 accountability. If we're going to be held accountable which we are, we understand that's part of our job, then so should our employers,” said Marisol Garcia, the president of the Arizona Education Association.

Garcia said it’s “disappointing” and “disheartening” to see the audit findings

ABC15 reached out to Superintendent Wilson and the school board for further comment about the lawsuit but did not hear back. However, the district responded:

“The District is aware of a lawsuit filed by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. However, until the complaint is served, and the Board has been afforded an adequate opportunity to review it with the assistance of its legal counsel, providing a public comment would be premature.”

It’s important to note, the lawsuit was filed by former Attorney General Mark Brnovich. With Kris Mayes taking over as attorney general in 2023, the office tells ABC15 all cases under the previous administration will be reviewed.

ABC15 also reached out to the Arizona Department of Education to see if anything else would be done with the district, and a spokesperson said the department does not plan on any additional action and that “the matter is already being handed in the court system.”

You can read the lawsuit and the full audit here.

