Official: Worker expected to be OK after manufactured home collapses on him in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — Clarification: Buckeye police initially reported the name of the business involved was Schultz Manufacturing, but later clarified it was Clayton Homes. We have since updated our story.

A worker will be OK after a manufactured home collapsed while he was working on it Tuesday morning in Buckeye, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

In a Tuesday afternoon tweet, Buckeye police said the 21-year-old worker was listed in stable condition at the hospital and was considered to have non-life-threatening injuries. Previously, Buckeye police said the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

**UPDATE**

A 21-year-old man who was hurt today while assembling a manufactured home at a facility near Southern and Apache is now stable with non-life threatening injuries. Buckeye Police are investigating what happened with assistance from OSHA. pic.twitter.com/4wPvvMC2l9 — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) November 2, 2021

Emergency crews responded to Clayton Homes, a manufacturing company near Southern Avenue and Miller Road, shortly before 9 a.m. after receiving reports of an injured person.

Authorities said a 21-year-old man was working inside a home when it suddenly fell on it, trapping him beneath it.

Buckeye police said it is investigating the cause of the collapse alongside the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Watch aerial video of the scene from Tuesday morning in the player below.