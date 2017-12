AVONDALE, AZ - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is leading a homicide investigation after a man's body was found near railroad tracks in Avondale early Friday morning.

The body was discovered in the area west of 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road, according to officials.

A Sheriff spokeswoman identified the victim as 32-year-old Juan Valentino Barron, and that no suspect is in custody.

This investigation is ongoing.