Man in critical condition after being pulled from burning mobile home in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — A man is in critical condition after a mobile home fire in Buckeye early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at the Buena Vista Mobile Home Park near Miller and Yuma roads around 1:15 a.m.

Buckeye fire officials say crews from multiple fire departments responded to the fire where there were reports of someone still inside the home.

Crews conducted a search of the home and located a man, who was then taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The fire was extinguished, and an investigation into what led to the fire is now underway.