Liberty Elementary School District's move to a four-day school week draws mixed reaction

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Students and staff in the Liberty Elementary School District will be spending one less day a week at school next year.

The district’s board approved the decision earlier this week. It’s a move that’s receiving mixed feedback.

According to a district survey with parents, of more than 2,200 parents who answered, 60.5% wanted the switch to a four-day school week. Nearly 28% of parents said no and about 12% are unsure.

The district says it made this move to help save some money, which it estimates it’d save roughly $130,000 a year. In addition, the biggest reason Superintendent Dr. Lori Shough said they made this move was to help retain and attract teachers.

“The thought is if we can recruit and retain a higher quality teacher and have less emergency certified or non-traditionally certified staff, we will get better impact with our students and their learning,” she said.

Some families are concerned about child care, though.

Mother Laura Larsen told ABC15 she works from home, but it could be difficult when the schedule changes.

“It can be tough. There’ve been times where she was sick, that it’s been a little tough. Other times, she’s been really good, so it ebbs and flows,” she said.

Mother Alexandra Meadow says she’s all for the change, feeling it will give her more time with her family as well as make it less stressful for them to enjoy extracurricular activities.

The new schedule will have students off on Fridays. Teachers will be working some Fridays to do prep, planning and more. Because students will be off Fridays, that means students will have to spend an extra 40 minutes at school each day.

“I really just think it depends on each student. Everyone has a different capacity on their education. I think it’ll be fine. I think 40 minutes isn’t very much longer, especially when they have that whole extra day off to make up for it,” Meadows said.

Sough says they do plan on offering child care to families on Fridays at a price. Some parents are also concerned about students who don’t have access to food other than at school. Shough said they’re looking at partnerships with organizations to help offer that.

While they know not every family is happy about this decision, they feel it is the best option.

“I hope that in the end, that’s really the result that they achieve. That we do get some good teachers,” Larsen said

“I think our governing board really just tried to make the very best decision in the trying times we're in with a teacher shortage, trying to ensure that every child has the best opportunity for a qualified, very well-equipped teacher in the classroom,” Shough added.

For more details on the coming changes and what led the district to the decision, click here.

