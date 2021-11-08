Human remains found in ongoing search for missing geologist Daniel Robinson; family says remains are not his

BUCKEYE, AZ — Apparent human remains were found Saturday in the desert near Buckeye, where volunteer-led searches have been conducted for months in hopes of finding Daniel Robinson, a 24-year-old geologist who has been missing since June.

In a video update posted to Twitter on Sunday afternoon, Robinson's dad and a private investigator said the remains do not appear to be that of Robinson. However, they hope that once the remains are identified, it will bring "closure to another grieving family."

Saturday, November 6, my weekly searches for my son Geologist Daniel Robinson has again uncovered human remains out in the desert of Buckeye, AZ, hopefully bringing some closure to another grieving family. The human remains is not Daniel. I will continue my searches for my son. pic.twitter.com/sDlFFOEe48 — Please Help Find Daniel (@PleaseHelpFind4) November 7, 2021

The Buckeye Police Department confirmed late Sunday in an email that officers responded to the area of Sun Valley Parkway and milepost 113 about possible human remains that were found, as well as "other evidence."

Those remains have been sent out for official DNA testing and identification, according to Buckeye police.

Robinson has been missing since June 23 when he left a remote worksite near Buckeye and did not tell anyone where he was headed or going. His Jeep was later found in July in a ravine about three miles from the worksite. His clothes, boots, phone, wallet, and keys were found inside.

Family and friends told police that Robinson was acting not like himself in the days before his disappearance, but that there were no indications that we would harm himself or intended to leave the area.

An investigative report released by Buckeye police in September said Robinson had met a woman while working a side hustle delivering food and told friends that he was in love with her. Those feelings were not reciprocated, according to the report.

Authorities conducted searches shortly after Robinson went missing, but since then, most of the ongoing searches have been led by volunteers, groups, and Robinson's family, according to social media updates. The family has said that they believe Buckeye police took too long to start searching for Daniel.