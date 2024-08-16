Gas leak forces evacuation at Buckeye High School

BUCKEYE, AZ — A gas leak prompted an evacuation of Buckeye High School Friday morning.

Buckeye firefighters, along with AFMA, Goodyear, Avondale, Glendale, and Phoenix all responded to the school near Baseline Road and MC-85.

First responders found two buildings at the school had strong gas odors. They also found some readings on gas meters.

Buckeye fire officials say a gas appliance in the two-story building was found to have a leak.

Southwest Gas is working to stop the leak.

Students were sent home for the rest of the day because of the leak.