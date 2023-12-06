Former Buckeye ESD superintendent agrees to pay back more than $400K after overcompensation

BUCKEYE, AZ — Dr. Kristi Wilson, Buckeye Elementary School District’s former superintendent, has agreed to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars of overcompensation.

In January 2023, Arizona's former attorney general filed a lawsuit claiming Dr. Wilson was overcompensated.

The district put Dr. Wilson on leave earlier this year before officially cutting ties with her in September. Upon her release, she received a severance payout of more than $106,000, according to the agreement from the district obtained by ABC15.

The Arizona Auditor General found she was paid more than $1.7 million of additional compensation over the course of five years.

The lawsuit was settled and dismissed late last month with Dr. Wilson set to pay back $407,058.

Videos in the player above highlight ABC15's previous reporting of this case.