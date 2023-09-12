Board cuts ties with Buckeye ESD superintendent amid money scandal

BUCKEYE, AZ — Dr. Kristi Wilson learned late Monday the majority of board members she spent so much time with voted her out. But, not everyone in the room was against her.

Joni Cisario, a former Buckeye Elementary School District employee, spoke during the meeting.

"I'd like to take a moment, this evening, to express my thanks, admiration and publicly acknowledge Dr. Wilson,” said Cisario.

Cisario praised Dr. Wilson as a champion for equity and an advocate for families and students.

In January, Arizona's former attorney general, Mark Brnovich, filed a lawsuit claiming Dr. Wilson was over-compensated by hundreds of thousands of dollars and the top educator did not give the money back.

The district put Dr. Wilson on leave earlier this year. She was not at Monday's meeting. But, her husband was and spoke to board members

“So, in January, my assurances to my wife ran hollow. I think we were both shocked. The only thing I could see, that had changed, was the turn represented in you. It appears you gave up your leadership and responsibility to an attorney. So, we are here this evening awaiting you to approve her resignation you and your attorney have sought," said Doug Wilson.

He pointed out his wife brought the payment issue to the district's attention.

One other person, who spoke at the podium during the meeting, preferred the district move on and focus on academic achievement.

"We are improving, and we are getting better in spite of our prior leadership and not because of it,” said Margarita Flores.

Richard Hopkins was the only board member voting to keep Dr. Wilson.

"Well, the teachers right now, would like some closure. They would really like to put an end to this. We need to move on. Unfortunately, this community does not support her anyone,” said Buckeye Education Association President Maria Moreno.

The district would not share details of the former superintendent's severance package but said details could be made in a few weeks. The lawsuit filed by the attorney general’s office is still playing out in the courts.