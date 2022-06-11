Family to reunite with 9-month-old baby, recounts home invasion

BUCKEYE — 9-month-old Raylon Tucker will soon be reunited with his family after being taken during a home invasion Friday.

Rashad Tucker, the baby's father, says Jessica Angulo, 18, broke into his house with her brother Exavior Jones, 19, and two other people early Friday morning.

Angulo is the baby's mother and police say the parents have been involved in an ongoing custody battle.

Tucker says he was home with his mother, two sisters and baby Raylon when they heard a knock at the door.

"It was like for 15 minutes she was knocking and the brother kicked the door open," says Tucker. "The mom came in with the gun, waving it, saying that 'I'm gonna kill all of you if you don't give me the baby.'"

Tucker says they also attacked his mom.

"They were trying to bite her, just trying to stab her and trying to like bang her head against stuff," he said.

Tucker says Angulo abducted her own child.

"You were my baby momma and you sent your family over here to kill my family and take my son," Tucker said.

Tucker showed ABC15 a bullet hole in the ceiling, right under his sister's bedroom. His sister also stepped in to fight the intruders.

"This is a very traumatic experience," said Chaileah Tucker, Rashad Tucker's sister. "I was scared, I was shocked. I didn't know what was going on."

An Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon after Angulo took the 9-month-old child.

Buckeye police say Angulo and her brother Jones turned themselves in to Phoenix police Friday night. Raylon is said to be safe and unharmed.

"It just makes me feel better. It makes my heart just stop beating as hard as it was," Tucker said. "I hope that I get to see him a little bit faster."

Tucker and his family are waiting to be reunited with baby Raylon.