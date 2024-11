BUCKEYE, AZ — Police are investigating a double shooting in a Buckeye neighborhood late Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Verrado Way and McDowell Road before 11 a.m. where two victims were located.

Buckeye police did not provide any information about the conditions of the victims.

No suspects are outstanding and there is no threat to the community, according to officials.

What led to the shooting is under investigation.