Nitric acid spill prompts shelter-in-place in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — A shelter-in-place has been ordered for an area in Buckeye due to a chemical leak.

Buckeye police and fire are on the scene of a HAZMAT situation on Rainbow Road near Southern Avenue. Officials say the incident involves nitric acid.

It involves a chemical leak at Thatcher Company of Arizona, officials say.

A shelter-in-place has been alerted due to air quality concerns in the immediate area.

The advisory is in place for residents who live along Rainbow Road to Verrado Way, Southern to Yuma.

If you have respiratory issues, officials encourage you to seek shelter at The Coyote Library near Yuma and Dean.

No injuries or illness have been reported at this time.

