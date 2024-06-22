Watch Now
NewsWest Valley NewsBuckeye News

Actions

Nitric acid spill prompts shelter-in-place in Buckeye

Buckeye police and fire are on the scene of a HAZMAT situation on Rainbow Road near Southern Avenue
A shelter-in-place has been ordered for residents in a Buckeye area due to a chemical leak.
Thatcher chemical leak
Posted at 5:35 PM, Jun 21, 2024

BUCKEYE, AZ — A shelter-in-place has been ordered for an area in Buckeye due to a chemical leak.

Buckeye police and fire are on the scene of a HAZMAT situation on Rainbow Road near Southern Avenue. Officials say the incident involves nitric acid.

Watch video from the ABC15 helicopter in the player below

Chemical leak prompts shelter-in-place in Buckeye

It involves a chemical leak at Thatcher Company of Arizona, officials say.

A shelter-in-place has been alerted due to air quality concerns in the immediate area.

The advisory is in place for residents who live along Rainbow Road to Verrado Way, Southern to Yuma.

Buckeye chemical leak

If you have respiratory issues, officials encourage you to seek shelter at The Coyote Library near Yuma and Dean.

No injuries or illness have been reported at this time.

ABC15 is working to get more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen