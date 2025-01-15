Buckeye police investigating crash involving school bus and pickup truck

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police say eight students and a bus driver in a small school bus were involved in a crash with a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon.

It happened near Yuma and Watson roads just before 2:30 p.m.

Officials say the bus driver, passenger and driver of the pickup truck were evaluated for injuries.

Two of the eight students were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Officials say a reunification center has been set up at the Buckeye Learning Center.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

Traffic is restricted in the area and officials are asking drivers to use Lower Buckeye and Watson roads to get around.

The investigation remains ongoing.