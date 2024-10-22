Buckeye officials host bond information meeting ahead of election

BUCKEYE, AZ — The City of Buckeye is dealing with growing pains ahead of the 2024 election.

Residents have complained about traffic as city leaders decide which resources to invest in.

Over on Perryville and Indian School roads, Buckeye commuters are dealing with the same issue day in and day out.

“The biggest issue is traffic. Seems like everything is two-lane, everything is a stop sign,” said Lu Maly, a Buckeye resident.

Residents tell ABC15 they are prepared for growth, but something has got to give.

“If you were to come back into Buckeye, let’s say anywhere from 2:30 [p.m.] from the interstate like from I-10, it’s just jam-packed,” said Maly.

Fire officials are also keeping an eye on expansion. Currently, Buckeye has six fire stations, with a seventh opening in December, manned by 135 personnel. Over the next few years, the department could be adding three more stations to meet the demand.

“We’re the far west side, and what that means is when we get a response for a multi-unit incident, it just takes longer for help to get here. If you’re driving out the I-10, that’s where all my help is coming from as well as our city department,” said Buckeye Fire Department Chief Jake Rhoades.

On Monday night, city leaders hosted an information meeting on a combined $282 million bond voters will decide on. It would fund public safety and street improvements through a secondary property tax. It is the first bond election held in Buckeye in nearly 40 years.

“We moved out to Buckeye because it has a midwest feel, tree-line streets, front porches and a mailbox,” said Maly.

