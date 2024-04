BUCKEYE, AZ — A young boy has been taken to a hospital after being found unresponsive in a backyard pool Sunday.

It happened near SR 85 and Broadway Road just before 2 p.m.

Buckeye fire officials say the child's condition is critical.

It's not clear how long the boy was in the pool before being pulled out.

This is the second near-drowning in the Valley this weekend, a 2-year-old boy was pulled from a pool in Peoria Saturday.