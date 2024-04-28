Watch Now
2-year-old boy taken to hospital after being pulled from Phoenix pool

Officials say he is in extremely critical condition, it is unknown how long he was in the water
Posted at 4:50 PM, Apr 28, 2024
PHOENIX — A 2-year-old boy was taken to a hospital after being pulled from a pool in Phoenix Sunday.

Fire officials say the child was found uncounsious and not breathing in a backyard pool.

It happened near 43rd and Glendale avenues just after 4 p.m.

Officials say he is in extremely critical condition.

It is unknown how long the child was in the water. CPR was initiated before fire crews arrived, according to officials.

This is the second near-drowning in the Valley today, aboy was pulled from a pool in Buckeye earlier today.

