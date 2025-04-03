Arizona trooper hurt when car hauler hits patrol vehicle along I-10 in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a Highway Patrol State Trooper was hurt in a crash along I-10 in Buckeye on Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. near Verrado Way when a state trooper was parked in his vehicle on the right dirt shoulder near the westbound lanes of traffic. The trooper was reportedly finishing a report of a non-injury collision in the area and was parked about 20 feet off the highway.

A Dodge Ram 3500 truck hauling a trailer that had multiple vehicles on it reportedly left the roadway and struck the trooper's vehicle "at a significant speed," officials say, pushing the patrol car about 60 feet.

DPS says the trooper was taken to a hospital with possible head injuries. His condition was not immediately known, but initial reports show the injuries were not life-threatening.

The driver of the Dodge was the only occupant of the truck and was not hurt in the crash. DPS says the driver, only identified as a man, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. As of Wednesday night, he was being processed for DUI and related felony charges.