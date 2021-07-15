ADOT to begin widening Interstate 10 in Buckeye; project expected to be completed in 2023

BUCKEYE, AZ — The Arizona Department of Transportation will start construction this weekend on an $82 million project to widen Interstate 10 between Verrado Way and State Route 85 in Buckeye.

The project will increase traffic capacity, improve future traffic flow, and enhance safety, ADOT said in its news release.

Construction is scheduled to begin on Sunday evening, July 18, resulting in a series of overnight lane restrictions that will affect westbound I-10. That could change due to weather or storms, ADOT said.

NEW: Work on a project to add new lanes along Interstate 10 between Verrado Way and State Route 85 in Buckeye is scheduled to start Sunday night. MORE: https://t.co/azQT2s5wxQ pic.twitter.com/5eeqz97nsK — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 15, 2021

Currently, westbound I-10 will be restricted to one lane between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday evenings, according to ADOT.

The project is anticipated to be completed by summer 2023.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when traveling through work zones.