Watch
NewsWest Valley NewsBuckeye News

Actions

ADOT to begin widening Interstate 10 in Buckeye; project expected to be completed in 2023

items.[0].image.alt
ADOT
ADOT Verrado Way SR 85 expansion.jpg
Posted at 1:33 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 16:33:34-04

BUCKEYE, AZ — The Arizona Department of Transportation will start construction this weekend on an $82 million project to widen Interstate 10 between Verrado Way and State Route 85 in Buckeye.

The project will increase traffic capacity, improve future traffic flow, and enhance safety, ADOT said in its news release.

Construction is scheduled to begin on Sunday evening, July 18, resulting in a series of overnight lane restrictions that will affect westbound I-10. That could change due to weather or storms, ADOT said.

Currently, westbound I-10 will be restricted to one lane between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday evenings, according to ADOT.

The project is anticipated to be completed by summer 2023.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when traveling through work zones.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch the Suns take on the Bucks in the NBA Finals only on ABC15