ABC15 talks to son of man killed by fallen traffic pole in Buckeye

A night job for a man who gave his all to it every day.

Brock Salveson was working for AJP Electric Thursday night when something unexpected happened.

"This is very shocking. I found out this morning,” said Jacob Miner.

Miner learned his father was killed after a traffic pole fell on top of Miner's 47-year-old dad as the electrical worker unloaded it near Broadway and Miller.

Only Salveson lived in the Valley, Miner says, while his family is spread across the country.

"Distance is kind of a difficult thing right now. But, I know we all are going to come together real soon,” added Miner.

OSHA has now been notified of the incident and will be investigating.

Before Salveson's death, according to OSHA's Fatality Inspection data for 2022, only one other Arizonan has died on the job. Last year, the agency accounted for five on-the-job deaths in Arizona and 14 in 2020.

During the ABC15 interview, Miner asked us to show him the scene of this tragedy.

"A lot of things are going through my head, when I look at that, I mostly think about who made the mistake and who was not doing their job to make this pole fall and who's to blame for this,” stated Miner.

We reached out to AJP Electric, where Salveson worked, and the person who answered the phone did not want to comment.

All Miner can do now is be strong which he feels he can, thanks to his dad.

"He really taught me to be mentally strong. I want to say that. He was just a great dad," added Miner. “He was a hard-working guy. He loved the military. I mean he instilled that in me, too. "

